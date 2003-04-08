Roberts pitches `local' embeds
ABC News political analyst Cokie Roberts, receiving NAB's Distinguished Service Award, said broadcasters do a good job of serving their local communities, but she encouraged them to be even more local by covering community heroes serving their towns and neighborhoods.
"A reporter embedded in the Boys and Girls Clubs would probably be a pretty good idea," she said.
