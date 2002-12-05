Roberts focuses on subscriber losses

Now that he's completed his takeover of AT&T Broadband, Comcast Corp. CEO Brian

Roberts said "job one" is to stop the huge subscriber losses at those systems, to boost their anemic cash flow and to get them rebuilt so they can

offer advanced services.

When alerted that this is more than one task, Roberts sheepishly admitted to the

crowd at BroadbandPlus, "We have three job-ones."

Roberts continued to express confidence in Comcast's ability to turn the

AT&T Broadband systems around, saying that getting AT&T Broadband's 13 million subscribers

and strong metropolitan clusters was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for Comcast.

Attendance at what had been known as the Western Show is down around 50

percent from last year, probably around 8,000 to 9,000. And last year's conference

was already down from 28,000 two years ago.