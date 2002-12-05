Roberts focuses on subscriber losses
Now that he's completed his takeover of AT&T Broadband, Comcast Corp. CEO Brian
Roberts said "job one" is to stop the huge subscriber losses at those systems, to boost their anemic cash flow and to get them rebuilt so they can
offer advanced services.
When alerted that this is more than one task, Roberts sheepishly admitted to the
crowd at BroadbandPlus, "We have three job-ones."
Roberts continued to express confidence in Comcast's ability to turn the
AT&T Broadband systems around, saying that getting AT&T Broadband's 13 million subscribers
and strong metropolitan clusters was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for Comcast.
Attendance at what had been known as the Western Show is down around 50
percent from last year, probably around 8,000 to 9,000. And last year's conference
was already down from 28,000 two years ago.
