Roberts, Comcast Execs Freeze Pay In 2009

With its fourth-quarter results slated to be released on Feb. 18 and the economy continuing to decline, Comcast said Friday that its top executives -- chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, chief financial officer Michael Angelakis, chief operating officer Steve Burke and executive vice president David Cohen -- have agreed not to receive any increases in their base salaries in 2009.

Roberts' compensation for 2008 hasn't been released yet -- that should come in Comcast's proxy statement, which is usually filed in March or April. In 2007, Roberts had total compensation of $20.6 million -- including a $2.6 million base salary, up from $2.5 million in the prior year -- down from the $26 million he received in 2006.

