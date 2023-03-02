Robert Wheeler Named CMO, North American For GroupM
Exec has been with WarnerMedia, Xandr
GroupM said Robert Wheeler was hired as chief marketing officer, North America.
Wheeler had been group VP and corporate communications lead for WarnerMedia. He will report to GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald.
"Robert is a change agent with a remarkable track record of elevating new and venerable brands to unsurpassed heights. His exceptional marketing skills have earned him a reputation for building trust with various audiences," said McDonald. "With strong momentum and exciting projects in the pipeline, we are excited to have Robert join our team as GroupM shapes the next era of media for our clients."
Before WarnerMedia, Wheeler was head of global communications for Xandr, where he worked with McDonald. Earlier in his career, he held posts with AT&T, TiVO and NBCU. He started his career as an NBC page.
"GroupM is a beacon of purpose-driven excellence in the media industry, creating impactful experiences that resonate with both brands and consumers," said Wheeler. "I am honored to be a part of such a respected and trusted brand—it is a privilege to help champion how GroupM will make advertising work better for people." ■
