Robert Raff Taking Charge of Nexstar's Topeka Operations

Robert Raff has been named VP and general manager of Nexstar’s Topeka, Kansas, NBC (KSNT) and Fox (KTMJ) affiliates—the latest in a series of managerial changes from the company since its acquisition of Media General in January.



Raff, who most recently ran former Fox affiliate WFXS in Wausau, Wisc., will also oversee Nexstar’s joint operating agreement with Vaughan Media’s ABC affiliate KTKA and CW affiliate MTKA.

Raff has logged more than 30 years in the industry, 16 of which were spent at WFXS. Before that, he was general manager of KTMJ, the market’s Fox affiliate that Nexstar now owns with NBC affiliated KSNT.