Robert John Ross

vice president, east coast operations, CBS Corp.

B. May 10, 1952; associate degree, industrial electronics, Southern Maine Technical College, 1972; operations engineer, Cablevision, 1972-73; operations engineer, WCSH-TV Portland, Me., 1973-74; field engineer, RCA Service Co., 1974-77; various station and corporate engineering positions with Westinghouse Broadcasting, 1977-95; VP, operations and engineering, CBS Owned Television Stations, 1995-98; VP, operations and engineering, News Production Systems, CBS, 1998; current position since September 1998; m. Elizabeth Scavolo, May 27, 1977; children: Olivia (14), Joseph (10).