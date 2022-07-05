Robert Feder, Chicago News Chronicler, Steps Back

Robert Feder, who has reported on the Chicago media scene for decades, is wrapping up his time at the suburban Chicago news site Daily Herald. His last daily column was July 1.

Feder has covered Chicago media for 42 years. RobertFeder.com will continue, he said, and he’ll still have a presence on Twitter and Facebook. He vowed to “decompress” this summer, then look into new projects.

“The luckiest people are those who get to do what they love for a living — and decide when it’s time to stop. I’m one of them,” he said on his website.

Feder spent 28 years as television/radio columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times. Since then he worked at radio station WBEZ Chicago and magazine Time Out Chicago.

“For an unabashed journalism nerd from Skokie who grew up idolizing Walter Cronkite and came of age when Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein inspired a generation of my peers, I wouldn’t trade the last 42 years for anything,” Feder said. “My thanks to all of you for your loyalty and trust along the way.” ■