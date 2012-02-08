Robbins Takes Over as GM at KIII Corpus Christi

Dan Robbins has been named vice president and general manager at KIII Corpus Christi, announced parent London Broadcasting. His appointment in DMA No. 129 is effective immediately.

Robbins was most recently VP and GM of KBMT-KUIL in Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas. He has also been group VP at Communications Corporation of America, where he oversaw 13 television stations in seven markets.

"We are extremely pleased about relocating Dan to KIII-TV, our flagship station in Corpus Christi, and we know he will continue the legacy of excellence in Corpus Christi television broadcasting that viewers have come to expect from KIII," said Philip Hurley, executive VP and COO at London Broadcasting.

KIII is an ABC affiliate with Me-TV on its subchannel.

"I'm very excited to be relocating to Corpus Christi after a 28-year absence," said Robbins, "especially getting the opportunity to manage the premier television station in Texas."