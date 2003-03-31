Robbins: Sports model is broken

Cox Communications Inc. president and CEO James O. Robbins had some tough

talk for programmers Monday. He told a Cable Television Public Affairs

Association crowd in Washington, D.C., Monday that, given the escalating cost of

programming, putting pricey channels on a la carte tiers or dropping some

altogether are both on the table.

Robbins said consumers, 'at least in the eyes of some people in

Washington, are getting hosed by rate adjustments -- adjustments coming about

because some programmers choose to push very high rates and increases through to

cable operators.'

He also said operators were partly to blame for having agreed to those

contracts.

Robbins said the 'entire food chain' of sports is broken and must be fixed,

preferably without raising any more ire in D.C.

'There are only two people making money in the sports business,' he added,

'ESPN and the players.'

Robbins said the industry needs to solve the problem internally rather than

creating the sort of situation that happened in New York between Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network and

Cablevision Systems Corp., where 'the government had to intervene and glued together some

compromise that blew up last week. This is not going to help our industry.'

Robbins, who was responding to questions from Courtroom Television Network's Catherine Crier at

the CTPAA opening session, said the idea of putting 'very high-priced' services

on an a la carte tier as one solution to the rate increase problem, 'makes some

sense,' as could dropping some networks altogether.

One of the Washington types whose ire has been raised is cable-rate critic

Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.).

McCain sent Robbins and other top MSO executives a letter suggesting that they could do

worse than follow the lead of the Cablevision/YES deal and its provision for a

la carte offerings.

In addition, the Government Accounting Office is currently reviewing cable

rates and packaging at McCain's request.

Robbins said he expects the GAO to confirm that programming costs have been

going up '10 percent to 12 percent or more, while rate adjustments have been going up 4 percent, 5 percent, 6

percent, so that the video side of the business is in some cases losing share to

satellite players.'

He added, 'Somebody's got to right that balance.'

Asked about the war's impact on cable, Robbins said that in a troubled world,

with people trying to stay connected through TV and phones and the Internet --

all of which cable provides -- 'this industry is one of those that you need.'

He added that it felt strange to be doing well in such troubling times and

he wished the entire economy were also doing well.

As for cable's influence on the war, Robbins said the 'brou-ha-ha between

[secretary of defense] Donald Rumsfeld and his field commanders over troop

strengths' is probably the result of television, and maybe cable.

'Clearly, CNN [Cable News Network] and Fox [News Channel] being there has made the [other] networks be there,' he

said, 'so the field commanders are saying we need more troops and Rumsfeld is

saying, `Hey, you guys are only seeing your small picture of it.''

Clearly in an age of instant information and war in real

time, 'we have influence,' Robbins said.