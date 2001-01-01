Robards TV Legacy

Though known for his stage and screen performances, Jason Robards-who died last week at the age of 78-left a television legacy that went back more than 40 years.

After doing live television in the 1950s, Robards adapted two of his acclaimed stage performances, in Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

and A Moon for the Misbegotten, for public television in 1960 and 1973 respectively. He also portrayed Abraham Lincoln in Abe Lincoln in Illinois

for the Hallmark Hall of Fame, gave an Emmy-winning performance in Inherit the Wind, was a grumpy widower in The House Without a Christmas Tree

and its sequel, The Easter Promise. In 1983 he starred in the controversial post-nuclear holocaust TV movie, The Day After.

Robard's most recent TV performance was March 1999 in CBS' Going Home.