Rob Rohr to Head Cox Media's Ohio Properties

Cox Media Group vet Rob Rohr has been named the company’s VP of the Ohio market, which includes CBS affiliate WHIO in Dayton.

Rohr served most recently as senior VP and general manager of CMG Ohio, where he led a team responsible for producing and distributing news and information for WHIO, the Dayton Daily News, and WHIO-AM among others.

Before that, Rohr led Cox’s retail, classified and digital sales strategy teams in Dayton as well as a national sales force group for Cox Target Media based in Tampa, Fla.

He replaces Julia Wallace, who is retiring.