Rob Morrison Resigns From WCBS

Rob Morrison has resigned his position as a WCBS New York

news anchor, effective immediately.





Morrison was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with

"strangulation, threatening and disorderly conduct" in a dispute with

his wife, Ashley, a CBS MoneyWatch reporter, at their Connecticut home.





"My family is my first and only priority right now and

I have informed CBS 2 management that I need to put all of my time and energy

into making sure that I do what's best for my wife and my son," he said in

a statement. "I very much appreciate the opportunity that CBS 2 has given

me and I thank them for accepting my decision."





Morrison joined WCBS in 2009 and anchored the morning and

noon news.