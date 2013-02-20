Rob Morrison Resigns From WCBS
Rob Morrison has resigned his position as a WCBS New York
news anchor, effective immediately.
Morrison was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with
"strangulation, threatening and disorderly conduct" in a dispute with
his wife, Ashley, a CBS MoneyWatch reporter, at their Connecticut home.
"My family is my first and only priority right now and
I have informed CBS 2 management that I need to put all of my time and energy
into making sure that I do what's best for my wife and my son," he said in
a statement. "I very much appreciate the opportunity that CBS 2 has given
me and I thank them for accepting my decision."
Morrison joined WCBS in 2009 and anchored the morning and
noon news.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.