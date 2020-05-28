Rob Elmore Named WTVD Raleigh-Durham GM

Rob Elmore has been named president and general manager of WTVD Raleigh-Durham, which is owned by ABC. He will report to Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations. He has been VP of news at KABC Los Angeles for the past five years.

Rob Elmore, president and general manager of WTVD Raleigh-Durham (Image credit: ABC)

Prior to his time at KABC, Elmore spent 17 years at WTVD, where he was news director.

“Rob has been an extraordinary and transformational leader for the ABC owned television stations, building next-generation newsrooms at ABC11 in Raleigh-Durham and ABC7 in Los Angeles,” said McMahon. “Rob leads with a sharp vision for modernization and an uncompromised commitment to our communities and audiences. As ABC11 continues to press forward in innovation and growth to serve our viewers across even more platforms, we’re thrilled for Rob’s leadership as he returns to his Raleigh-Durham roots.”

Raleigh-Durham is DMA No. 27.

“After a great five years in Los Angeles, returning to central North Carolina and the team at ABC11 in many ways feels like a homecoming. I spent one of the most formative periods of my life and career in Raleigh-Durham, during which time I came to know and love the resiliency and the vibrancy of the community,” said Elmore. “Especially with the health and economic impact of the pandemic felt so broadly, there is never a more important time for local news to support our community and business partners by keeping our audiences informed and connected. ABC11 has been there for our viewers for every step of the journey, and I’m thrilled to be coming back to this amazing team as we see our community back onto its feet.”

Before joining ABC Owned Television Stations, Elmore was news director and assistant news director at WHEC Rochester (NY). Earlier in his career, he was a news producer at WSMV Nashville and WHAM Rochester.