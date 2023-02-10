Roasted: Mr. Peanut Going From Super Bowl to Tubi

Mr. Peanut's getting roasted, first during the Super Bowl, then on Tubi

After Planters runs its Super Bowl LVII commercial on Fox showing Mr. Peanut as the subject of a celebrity roast, a longer version of the roast will appear on Fox’s streaming platform Tubi.

The deal marks the first time Tubi has included advertiser-created content as entertainment.

The long version of the Mr. Peanut roast will be part of a Tubi Total Takeover on Monday (February 13). Anyone accessing the platform will be able to see the show on Tubi’s home screen.

The show will also be discoverable through the platform recommendation engine throughout February.

“To roast Mr. Peanut, we knew it required the scale and excitement of a proper roast, complete with a live band, hungry crowd and laugh-out-loud talent,” Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing at Planters, said. “While you entertain with delicious peanuts at your at-home viewing party, we’ll provide the nutty entertainment.”

Financial terms of the Tubi arrangement were not disclosed. Most of the 30-second spots on Fox sold for between $6 million and $7 million, though some sold for more than $7 million.

In the commercial — and the longer video appearing on Tubi — roastmaster general Jeff Ross and other comedians take turns cracking Mr. Peanut. The other comics including Natasha Leggero, Frank Castillo, Atsuko Okatsuka, Yamaneika Saunders, David Lucas and Sarah Tiana.

As is traditional at comedy roasts, Mr. Peanut will “will take his turn at the podium, busting out of his shell with a few zingers of his own,” Planters said.

The commercial was produced by Vayner Media.

The comedy can also be found at #MadetobeRoastedContest on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instragram.

Fans can post their own roast of Mr. Peanut at plantersmadetoberoasted.com (opens in new tab). ■