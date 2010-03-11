Roark Named VP And News Director For KTVT/KTXA

CBS-owned stations in Dallas-Fort Worth KTVT and KTXA announced Wednesday (March 10) Adrienne Roark as Vice President and News Director.

Roark, who begins this month, will succeed Scott Dienr, who now works for KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV. She was news director for WFOR-TV and WBFS-TV in Miami-Fort Lauderdale area before joining the Dallas stations.

She has also worked for five other stations: WTVJ-TV in Miami, WESH-TV in Orlando, WKYC-TV in Cleveland, and WCMH-TV and WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio. Along with being a graduate of The Ohio State University, she is a two-time Emmy winner and received regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2008 and 2009.

"Adrienne is a natural fit for our news operation and stations. She's a proven winner who has guided duopoly news operations with great success, and led teams in markets where breaking news and severe weather coverage are as important as they are to us here in North Texas," said President and General Manager of the stations, Gary Schneider. "Adrienne is also a forward-thinking leader who is passionate about embracing new ideas and technologies. We are pleased to welcome her to CBS 11 and TXA 21 and look forward to having her play a critical role in building on our momentum and success."