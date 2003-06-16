Roaring Mouse exits NAB

Labeling the National Association of Broadcasters a weapon in the "jihad" of

large affiliate groups against the networks and saying it had maligned ABC-owned

station employees, The Walt Disney Co./ABC Tuesday officially pulled its

stations and network from the association.

In a letter to NAB president Eddie Fritts, whom he called one of the victims

in this fight, Disney's top Washington executive, Preston Padden, said the move

was made "with genuine sorrow."

But he added that the network had "abandoned" hope that the NAB could

"represent the best interest of ALL broadcasters [emphasis theirs]," saying that

ABC had "endured (and helped to pay for)" two years of a "nonstop stream of

network-bashing letters, lobbying and legal filings" by its own association.

Padden cited the NAB's assertion that network-owned stations "lagged behind"

affiliates in local public service as one example of the trade group's "patently

false claims."

With all of the networks now gone from the NAB, Padden said he is trying to

create an alliance with the other networks that will show that their commitment

to local broadcasting is second to none.

"We will call it America's Greatest Local Broadcasters," he told TV

Fax. "We will bring the 100 greatest broadcasters to the steps of the

Capitol."

The central issue in this dispute is the division between the "Big Four"

networks and their stations over whether or not to raise the 35% ownership cap

on a group owner's national audience reach. (NBC and Fox quit the NAB in 2000

and CBS in 2001 over the cap issue.)

The NAB has been lobbying against raising the cap, with stations arguing that

allowing the networks to own more stations would give them undue leverage in

contract negotiations.

The networks have countered that they need to bulk up to survive, pointing

out that some of the non-network groups contain many more stations, simply not

in as large markets.

Pointing out that ABC owns stations in "a mere 10 markets," Padden said, "The

[Federal Communications Commission's] national reach 'cap' does not address the

tremendous concentration and growth in the size of group affiliate owners that

can amass huge station groups (one affiliate company now owns 63 stations) and

still stay under the 'cap.'"

The issue came to a boil for ABC last week, when the NAB TV board voted to

endorse congressional attempts to restore the 35% cap, which the FCC raised to

45% in a controversial June 2 vote.

Those congressional efforts could include a laundry list of deregulation

rollbacks that could effectively gut the FCC's recent rule changes, although the

NAB has said that it will only support the 35% rollback.

At the NAB TV-board meeting, Padden said, "We argued that it was a misuse of

the public-policy process in Washington for big, vertically integrated affiliate

groups, including those owned by monopoly newspapers, to use the association's

lobbying to advance their own private interests. We argued that the credibility

and effectiveness of the NAB was being damaged, damage that could come back to

haunt ALL broadcasters on critical issues, including [digital TV]."

An NAB representative was not available for comment, but the association has

always contended that its clout in Washington, D.C., stemmed not from the big

networks, but from its large membership of local radio- and TV-station

operators, which come from virtually every congressional district in the

country.

ABC's exit will mean a loss of about $500,000 in annual dues against a budget

in the mid-eight-figures.