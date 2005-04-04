Road to NAB, Part 2: Station Operations

The halls of NAB will give station and network executives a chance to peruse a virtual shopping mall of HD wares. And they will find more reasons than ever to buy. Nearly every vendor this year wants to give its customers maximum flexibility for the future. At the least, that means transmitters that are HD-upgradeable and production switchers that can handle both SD and HD signals simultaneously.

That sentiment also applies to the infrastructure side. Whether it is routing switchers, automation or even traffic systems, the goal is to make services like digital multicasting easier (and cheaper) to roll out.

The following pages offer a brief overview of some of the products that will be on display at the NAB show floor next month. It also serves as a glimpse at the trends in tech that will show up in product lines in the general marketplace over the next six months.