RLR Associates Launches TV-Programming Division

New York-based management agency RLR Associates is launching a new TV-programming division that is developing shows for all platforms, including broadcast-network syndication, cable, the Internet and mobile.

Linda Carrasquillo, formerly vice president of programming for CBS Paramount Domestic Television, will lead the division as VP of entertainment.

The company already has several shows in development.

One is a reality show for cable featuring Paul Burrell, former butler to Princess Diana, in which Burrell and other experts give newly rich Americans lessons in etiquette and class.

Another is a show for syndication called Street Court, starring New York legal personality Michael Mazzariello, in which the litigants return to the scene of the dispute and re-enact it.

And a third features Deney Terrio, former host of Dance Fever, in a new twist on a dancing competition based in Miami.

Besides developing and producing shows for the company, Carrasquillo will also manage the agency’s talent pool.