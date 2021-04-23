Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis Join Oscars Presenters Lineup

Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis have been added to the list of Oscars presenters when the annual movie awards happen on ABC April 25. Other presenters include Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya and Renee Zellweger.

Ahmed is up for best actor for his work in Sound of Metal. Davis is up for best actress in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh are producing the 93rd Oscars, which happen at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, along with international locations via satellite. The producers have described an “awards-show-as-a-movie approach” to the telecast.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the Oscars.

The commercial lineup is sold out, according to ABC, with the average 30-second spot costing $2.15 million.

The Academy Award for best picture is between Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Father and The Trial of the Chicago 7.