Rivers Run to TV Guide

As expected, Joan Rivers and daughter Melissa have left the red carpet at E! Entertainment Television to join TV Guide Channel.

In addition to red-carpet events, the pair will be involved in series, including nightly "What's On," specials and other "programming initiatives."

Since joining the channel in April, General Manager Tom Cosgrove has been expanding the listings channel into an entertainment-based network that points to shows "worth watching."

The Rivers, mother and daughter, said, respectively, that they were "so excited" and "couldn't be more pleased," with the move.