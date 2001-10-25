Rivers redux for Emmys

The mother-daughter duo of Joan and Melissa Rivers will grace the red carpet after all for E! Entertainment Television's coverage of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Nov. 4.

The Rivers, who usually host a preview on E! before major awards shows, were pulled from E! Emmy coverage after the Emmy's were rescheduled and scaled back after Sept. 11.

But a toned-down version of the red carpet has been reinstated - and so have the Rivers.

E! has cut back its live coverage to five hours from 10 hours that were initially planned. - Allison Romano