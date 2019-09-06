Rivero Named Anchor at CBSN Streaming Net

Tanya Rivero has been named an anchor at CBSN, CBS News’ streaming service, effective Sept. 9.

Rivero, who had been a freelance anchor and reporter for CBSN, anchored the service’s live coverage of the Mueller report and had one of the first interviews with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) before she was elected to Congress.

Before CBS News, Rivero was anchor of Lunch Break with Tanya Rivero on WSJ Live. She also worked as an anchor and correspondent for ABC News.

She began her journalism career at WCBS-TV, New York. Before that, she was a dancer with the New York City Ballet.