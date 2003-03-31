Rivera still reporting from Iraq
For now, Fox News Channel war correspondent Geraldo Rivera still appears to be
embedded with the troops.
On Monday morning, Cable News Network and MSNBC reported that the Pentagon was expelling
Rivera, an unofficial embed with a unit of the 101st Airborne, for allegedly
disclosing the troops' location.
The reports said Rivera was being escorted to the Kuwaiti border.
But Rivera popped up on Fox News later in the morning, reporting live from a
location south of Baghdad with the troops.
For now, Fox News says, "We're in contact with the Pentagon and we're looking
into the matter."
