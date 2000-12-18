Rivera gets New ViewPoint
ViewPoint Studios, Boston, has completed a graphic redesign of CNBC's Rivera Live, including a new show logo, opening title, bumpers and support graphics for live interviews. For the new open, Discreet's Flame compositing system was used to merge live-action material with typography, textural backgrounds and lighting effects. "CNBC wanted an energetic open to showcase the best of Geraldo as Rivera Live," says ViewPoint Studios Design Director Michael Frederick.
