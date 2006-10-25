Rising 'Crime' Pleases Program Partners

Crime continues to pay for Program Partners.

In the latest national Nielsen syndicated ratings--for the week of Oct. 9--ratings for the syndicator's "Crime Watch" block of procedural hours Cold Squad and Stone Undercover were up 40% from the week before to an average 1.4.

Program Partners scored a hit with off-Canadian TV procedural drama, DaVinci's Inquest, last year, and decided to mine that vein again with Canadian off-nets Cold Squad, a forensic drama, and Stone Undercover, a crime-fighting show featuring a Moonlighting-like couple.

