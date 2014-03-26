Rio Grande Valley PBS Station Sold For $8.5 Million

MB Revolution, fronted by Roberto Gonzalez, is acquiring KMBH Harlingen for $8.5 million.

RGV Educational Broadcasting is the seller; Robert Gutierrez is the president and CEO of RGV. RGV is an abbreviation of Rio Grande Valley.

KMBH is the PBS station in Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, the Texas-Mexico border market. It is DMA No. 86.

Gutierrez did not return calls for comment.