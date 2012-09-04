Rinchik Named Young Broadcasting Director of Financial Planning

Bill Rinchik has been named director of financial planning

and analysis at Young Broadcasting, effective immediately. Rinchik joins from

Freedom Broadcasting, where he was vice president of finance and new ventures,

with financial management and business development responsibilities for

Freedom's eight TV stations.





"As we look to continue to effectively manage long-term

growth at our station group, we are excited to have Bill join our management

team," said Deborah McDermott, president of Young Broadcasting. "His

financial acumen and television industry insights will be of great benefit to

Young Broadcasting."





Sinclair Broadcast Group acquired the Freedom stations for

$385 million earlier this year.



Before joining Freedom's corporate office, Rinchik was station manager at WRGB

Albany.



