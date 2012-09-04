Rinchik Named Young Broadcasting Director of Financial Planning
Bill Rinchik has been named director of financial planning
and analysis at Young Broadcasting, effective immediately. Rinchik joins from
Freedom Broadcasting, where he was vice president of finance and new ventures,
with financial management and business development responsibilities for
Freedom's eight TV stations.
"As we look to continue to effectively manage long-term
growth at our station group, we are excited to have Bill join our management
team," said Deborah McDermott, president of Young Broadcasting. "His
financial acumen and television industry insights will be of great benefit to
Young Broadcasting."
Sinclair Broadcast Group acquired the Freedom stations for
$385 million earlier this year.
Before joining Freedom's corporate office, Rinchik was station manager at WRGB
Albany.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.