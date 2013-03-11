Rigsby Named Nexstar Tech VP
Dione Rigsby has been named vice president of technology at
Nexstar Broadcasting Group. Effective immediately, he reports to Blake Russell,
Nexstar's senior VP of station operations, and is responsible for overseeing
Nexstar's information technology infrastructure, as well as the integration of
recently acquired Inergize Digital Media into the company's technology
platform. He will also be responsible for the engineering and installation of
the latest technologies into the Nexstar stations.
Rigsby was chief technology officer, VP/director of
engineering and general manager of Newport Technical Operations Center for
Newport Television from 2008 to 2012.
"Dione has an impressive industry background with
extensive experience in managing technology operations, information systems and
complex application development and deployment," said Russell.
"Nexstar continues to successfully evolve and build our
technology platform and e-MEDIA capabilities and Dione's appointment will
support our goals for both expanding our revenue channels and driving
efficiencies throughout the organization."
Rigsby served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant.
"I am proud to have the opportunity to apply my diverse
engineering and technology background to support the information technology
needs of an industry-leading broadcaster and look forward to working closely
with Blake and Nexstar's exceptional IT and e-MEDIA groups to develop new
technology applications and processes at the company," he said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.