Rigsby Named Nexstar Tech VP

Dione Rigsby has been named vice president of technology at

Nexstar Broadcasting Group. Effective immediately, he reports to Blake Russell,

Nexstar's senior VP of station operations, and is responsible for overseeing

Nexstar's information technology infrastructure, as well as the integration of

recently acquired Inergize Digital Media into the company's technology

platform. He will also be responsible for the engineering and installation of

the latest technologies into the Nexstar stations.





Rigsby was chief technology officer, VP/director of

engineering and general manager of Newport Technical Operations Center for

Newport Television from 2008 to 2012.





"Dione has an impressive industry background with

extensive experience in managing technology operations, information systems and

complex application development and deployment," said Russell.





"Nexstar continues to successfully evolve and build our

technology platform and e-MEDIA capabilities and Dione's appointment will

support our goals for both expanding our revenue channels and driving

efficiencies throughout the organization."





Rigsby served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant.





"I am proud to have the opportunity to apply my diverse

engineering and technology background to support the information technology

needs of an industry-leading broadcaster and look forward to working closely

with Blake and Nexstar's exceptional IT and e-MEDIA groups to develop new

technology applications and processes at the company," he said.



