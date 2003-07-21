Right Move for ESPN

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh is suiting up for a new game, joining ESPN as a commentator on its NFL pregame show. He will give the "fan's perspective" on ESPN's weekly Sunday NFL Countdown

beginning Sept. 4.

Limbaugh, who is a self-described NFL junkie, says, "If I wasn't doing what I'm doing, I'd like to run an airport or be involved somehow in the National Football League."

For his new gig, Limbaugh won't be on the set of the ESPN show but either in an adjoining studio in ESPN's Bristol, Conn., headquarters or participating via satellite. During each game, he'll give a one-minute commentary, plus three or four "challenges" per show, weighing in on a football or game-related issue.

"I am simply going to bring the perspective of the guy watching," he says. "The point is not to irritate or make people mad. I want it to be entertaining."

Of course, he'll continue to do his syndicated radio show, which boasts 20 million listeners on more than 600 stations.

Limbaugh has flirted with football before. A few years ago, he tried out to be a commentator on ABC's Monday Night Football, but the job went to comedian Dennis Miller.

His ESPN aspirations go back even further. Limbaugh said he and ESPN senior coordinating producer Bob Rauscher first batted around ideas 10 years ago but couldn't come up with the right project. Three months ago, they hit on the idea for the Sunday NFL Countdown

gig.