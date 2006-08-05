The Right Balance

Time Warner and Comcast took over their new systems last week following

the FCC's approval last month of their $17.4 billion purchase of the bankrupt

Adelphia. It wasn't a pretty example of bureaucracy at work, taking 404 days

to accomplish. But the commission's decision featured measured compromise and

suggests that the Kevin Martin-led FCC could get its act together on other

substantive issues.

The Adelphia vote was a relative slam dunk, with Democrat Jonathan

Adelstein joining the Republicans to allow Comcast and Time Warner to divvy up

the Adelphia systems.

While the deal allowed Comcast and Time Warner to grow, both will still

be under the 30% national penetration that was once the FCC standard. The FCC

also applied conditions that will ensure access to local sports programming but

did so through a binding-arbitration mechanism that encourages, but does not

guarantee, the outcome of what are essentially private negotiations. We hope

the FCC continues to encourage private negotiations as it weighs in on the new

Time Warner/NFL Network carriage fight, too.

The FCC made Time Warner and Comcast also promise to submit complaints

from leased-access programmers to arbitration, which will put to the test

long-standing complaints of foot-dragging by cable operators.

The Adelphia accord showed an FCC that was mindful of business interests

without being insensitive to competitive issues. As the number of media players

has shrunk, that kind of level-headed regulating is promising.

Even frequent FCC critic Media Access Project (MAP) had some nice things

to say. “Viewed in light of the initial predictions that this transaction

would receive prompt and complete approval, the FCC has actually looked long

and hard at the issues and imposed significant conditions on the deal,” said

MAP's Andrew Schwartzman.

Behind the FCC's rationale for allowing Time Warner and Comcast to get

bigger is the same argument that underpins the push for video-franchise reform:

Speeding the development of fast broadband, Internet phone, video-on-demand and

interactivity is a compelling government interest in a world where

“community” is being redefined by electronic rather than geographic

proximity. As Sen. Ted Stevens has noted, broadband is more a necessity than a

convenience these days.

The FCC concluded that the public's interest in clearing up the

protracted bankruptcy and giving Adelphia's subscribers the service they

deserve—a pledged $1.6 billion in improvements—outweighed the potential

downsides of letting the very big get a little bigger. We agree, but we also

urge the FCC to upgrade its decision-making speed. In a broadband age, it can

still be dial-up slow.