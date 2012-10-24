Riggan Named KIDY-KXVA GM
Justin Riggan has been named vice president and general
manager at KIDY San Angelo and KXVA Abilene. Both stations are Fox affiliates
with MyNetworkTV subchannels.
Riggan comes from KYTX Tyler, also part of the London
Broadcasting group, where he was general sales manager.
"We are extremely pleased to have someone of Justin's
character and experience on our management team," says Phil Hurley, London
executive VP and COO, "and are very happy to provide this opportunity of
increased responsibility to him."
Londonacquired the stations in a deal with Bayou City Broadcasting in September.
Riggan hails from West Texas.
"It's a wonderful feeling to be part of a first class
Texas company like London Broadcasting and I am thrilled to expand my
leadership responsibilities as general manager," he said.
