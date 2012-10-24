Riggan Named KIDY-KXVA GM

Justin Riggan has been named vice president and general

manager at KIDY San Angelo and KXVA Abilene. Both stations are Fox affiliates

with MyNetworkTV subchannels.





Riggan comes from KYTX Tyler, also part of the London

Broadcasting group, where he was general sales manager.





"We are extremely pleased to have someone of Justin's

character and experience on our management team," says Phil Hurley, London

executive VP and COO, "and are very happy to provide this opportunity of

increased responsibility to him."



Londonacquired the stations in a deal with Bayou City Broadcasting in September.





Riggan hails from West Texas.





"It's a wonderful feeling to be part of a first class

Texas company like London Broadcasting and I am thrilled to expand my

leadership responsibilities as general manager," he said.