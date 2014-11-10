Rigby Named WXIA Atlanta News Director

Jennifer Rigby has been named news director at WXIA-WATL Atlanta. She comes from the Weather Channel, where she was VP of live programming, and previously was senior director of coverage and talent and multimedia content director.

Before that, Rigby was a senior consultant with Smith Geiger. She was also news director at Cox stations in Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Dayton, Oh.

"We're thrilled that Jennifer is joining the networks of 11Alive and Gannett," said John Deushane, president and general manager. "Her unique, yet integrated, leadership at the station, network and digital level combined with her broad range of consultative expertise makes her the perfect candidate to lead our ever expanding content offerings."

WXIA is an NBC station and WATL is a MyNetworkTV affiliate.

"As a longtime resident of the Atlanta metro area, I have witnessed 11Alive's vital role and strong commitment to covering this community through television, online, interactive apps and social media," said Rigby. "I'm excited to be a part of growing their commitment in holding the powerful accountable."

