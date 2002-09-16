Rigas' parachute isn't opening

It looks like former Adelphia Communications Corp. chief John Rigas won't

cash in on a $4.2 million severance package from the MSO.

When Rigas resigned his post in May, Adelphia agreed to pay him $1.4 million

per year for three years, but no payments have been made or are likely to be.

In fact, Adelphia is the one looking to collect. it is suing the Rigas family

for billions of dollars in damages and has a restraining order preventing the family from

selling any real estate.

Rigas and his sons were arrested in July on charges of bank and securities

fraud.