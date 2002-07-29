Rigas' judge gets in the mix
Everybody loves a high-profile case.
The swarm of camera crews staking out the federal courthouse in Manhattan for
a glimpse of Adelphia Communications Corp.'s Rigas clan last week were
accustomed to civilians approaching them to chat, so they paid little attention
when a thin, balding man walked up and innocently asked who they were waiting
for.
The crews never recognized the man as Federal Magistrate Judge Gabriel
Gorenstein, who was scheduled to arraign the Rigases later in the day.
Gorenstein, of course, knew who the cameras were stalking since one-dozen or so
reporters had been hanging out in his courtroom all morning.
