Rigas' judge gets in the mix

Everybody loves a high-profile case.

The swarm of camera crews staking out the federal courthouse in Manhattan for

a glimpse of Adelphia Communications Corp.'s Rigas clan last week were

accustomed to civilians approaching them to chat, so they paid little attention

when a thin, balding man walked up and innocently asked who they were waiting

for.

The crews never recognized the man as Federal Magistrate Judge Gabriel

Gorenstein, who was scheduled to arraign the Rigases later in the day.

Gorenstein, of course, knew who the cameras were stalking since one-dozen or so

reporters had been hanging out in his courtroom all morning.