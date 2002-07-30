Rigas defends himself

Despite accusations that his family misused billions of company dollars, Adelphia Communications Corp. founder John J. Rigas contended that he did nothing

wrong.

"I really believe that what we did was completely acceptable," Rigas told The

Buffalo News. "We'll go from here, but it is going to be hard. The road will be

very difficult, no question."

Rigas and two of his sons were arrested last week, accused by federal

prosecutors of using the company as "a private piggy bank," skimming huge sums

for their personal benefit.

Rigas slammed prosecutors for arresting him and his sons after they offered

to surrender at law0enforcement agencies' offices.

"Ten minutes to 6 in the morning was that rap on the door with all those

government agents. I went downstairs handcuffed and the reporters were already

there," Rigas told the paper.

"My lawyer is 75 years old and said that this is the first time in his life

in practicing criminal law that he couldn't turn his client in and surrender

him. They refused. They wanted to make a show of it."

Rigas told the newspaper he still believes he will be cleared.

"I still have confidence in the American system," he said. "I really

do."