Riesenberg Tapped for Omnicom Spot

Robert Riesenberg was named president and CEO of a new entertainment-based business unit within Omnicom Group effective Feb. 1. He’ll report to Daryl Simm, CEO of Omnicom Media Group, the media services division of Omnicom that includes OMD and PHD.

Riesenberg, formerly executive VP of Interpublic’s Magna Global Entertainment, will head a new business unit that will produce and co-develop programming with talent, leading producers, clients and distribution networks.