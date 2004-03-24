Ridge to Speak at RTNDA

Homeland Security secretary Tom Ridge will speak at the opening session of the Radio-Television News Directors Association in Las Vegas April 19.

He is expected to talk about the critical importance of communicating information to the public if there is another terrorist attack on the United States. There has been tension between the Homeland Security department and journalists over the department's special exemption from some Freedom of Information Act requests.

Reporters who want to cover the speech must register by April 9 at http://www.nabshow.com/press/mediareg.asp

