Ridge to meet with FCC media security panel
Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge will be at the Federal Communications
Commission Wednesday.
He will be joining the Media Security and Reliability Council discussion on
recommendations for beefing up the Emergency Alert System, creating new ways TV
and radio outlets can inform the public and assist communications between
emergency personnel during terrorist attacks and other disasters.
One recommendation, sources say, will be to centralize oversight of the
process with the Department of Homeland Security.
Others include encouraging media operations to do better pre-planning with
local governments.
The ideas will be voted on via mail ballot following next week's
meeting.
