Ridge to meet with FCC media security panel

Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge will be at the Federal Communications

Commission Wednesday.

He will be joining the Media Security and Reliability Council discussion on

recommendations for beefing up the Emergency Alert System, creating new ways TV

and radio outlets can inform the public and assist communications between

emergency personnel during terrorist attacks and other disasters.

One recommendation, sources say, will be to centralize oversight of the

process with the Department of Homeland Security.

Others include encouraging media operations to do better pre-planning with

local governments.

The ideas will be voted on via mail ballot following next week's

meeting.