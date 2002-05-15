Ridge to keynote NABEF symposium

Tom Ridge, director of the Office of Homeland Security, will give the keynote

speech at the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation's

Service to America symposium in Washington, D.C., June 10.

Ridge was the governor of Pennsylvania from 1995 through 2001, and he served

six terms as a member of Congress from 1982 through 1994.

Ridge's speech will be followed by two panels.

The first will look at how broadcasters, nonprofits and government agencies

can work together when crisis hits, and it will be moderated by Harry Jessell,

editor of Broadcasting & Cable.

The second will teach public-service groups how best to get their message to

the public when working with TV and radio stations.