Ride TV Inks Distribution Deal With Layer3

Ride Television Network has signed a distribution deal with Layer3 TV.

The agreement will see the equestrian lifestyle channel join Layer3’s sports and information tier.

“We are extremely pleased to have reached this agreement with Layer3 TV. Being able to tell the stories and show the unique lifestyles of real horsemen and horsewomen (to an audience who would not ordinarily see it) has been a life-long goal,” said Craig Morris, president of Ride TV, which launched in fall 2014. “I want to personally thank the leadership at Layer3 TV for recognizing the important role that horses have played in shaping the world we live in. There would be no cowboy if it were not for the horse.”

Related: Turner, AT&T Renew Carriage Deal