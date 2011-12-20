Ricky Joseph Takes Over WAND GM Job

KTRV Boise President/General Manager Ricky Joseph will carry that title over to WAND in Decatur, Ill. He starts Feb. 1 and succeeds Ron Pulera.

Joseph has been with parent Block Communications since 1996, and took over KTRV in 1998.

Earlier this month, KTRV announced it was eliminating its news department. KTRV went independent last summer after an affiliation dust-up with Fox.

"Ricky's been with the company for 15 years and has proven to be an extremely valuable part of our team," said Block Vice-President of Broadcasting Bill Lamb. "He's not just competent but much admired by all his peers and associates, and I'm sure he'll be a welcome addition to the Decatur community."

Current General Manager Ron Pulera will remain at WAND until March 2 to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead a strong station with an excellent staff," said Joseph. "I look forward to maintaining the high standard set by Ron and solidifying WAND's strong community presence."