Rick Williams Named WLOX Biloxi GM

Rick Williams, the veteran news director at Raycom's WALB Albany (Ga.), has been named VP and GM at WLOX Biloxi (Miss.). Williams, who put in 22 years as WALB news director, takes over Raycom-owned WLOX Jan. 14. He succeeds the retiring David Vincent.

"Rick's industry knowledge and participation in the Raycom Leadership Class has prepared him for this expanded role within Raycom as the next leader for WLOX," said Leon Long, Raycom senior VP of television. "I am most impressed with his passion and leadership skills and look forward to working with him at this important station to our company."

WALB anchor and assistant news director Dawn Hobby assumes the role of news director upon Williams' departure.

"Dawn's years of experience and service to South Georgia have well prepared her to be the next news director for WALB," said Jim Wilcox, VP and GM.