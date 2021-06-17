Rick Jefferson Promoted at CBS News
News ops vet named senior VP
Rick Jefferson has been named senior VP of news operations at CBS News. He became VP of news operations in 2017.
Jefferson oversees CBS News’ technical operations and production facilities, overseeing teams and crews in every CBS News bureau and location worldwide. “His influential work behind-the-scenes keeps all of our programs, studios and overall productions running smoothly,” said Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, presidents and co-heads, CBS News and Stations.
Jefferson came to CBS News in 2016, after 15 years at NBC News.
Khemlani and McMahon called Jefferson “a problem solver dedicated to supporting the operations teams so that each broadcast functions at the highest level every day. He was a key architect of CBS News' operations during the pandemic and has been an effective leader building infrastructures throughout our division. He oversaw the seamless execution of projects such as the multifaceted set in the Washington Bureau, the news Hub, election set, and now the new Times Square studio for CBS This Morning.”
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.