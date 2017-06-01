CBS News Names Rick Jefferson VP of News Operations

Rick Jefferson was named VP of news operations at CBS News.

Jefferson had been director of production at CBS News and has been with the network for nearly 20 years.

In his new position, Jefferson will be responsible for the news division’s technical personnel and facilities worldwide, including hard news, primetime and public affairs. He will oversee CBS News’ bureaus and operations for coverage of such events as conventions, elections and presidential trips.

He will also be responsible for exploring new technologies for CBS News.

Before joining CBS in 2012, he was manager of technical operations at MSNBC. Previously he was with WCBS and began his career with CBS as a network documentation clerk in 1984.