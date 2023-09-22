Rick Cordella Named President of NBC Sports

NBCUniversal said it has promoted Rick Cordella to president of NBC Sports.

The move follows the departure of NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua, who was tapped to be athletics director for his alma mater Notre Dame earlier this year.

Cordella has been president, programming, NBC Sports and Peacock Sports, playing a key role in the way NBCU allocates its sports assets between traditional TV and streaming.

In his new role, Cordella will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, and be responsible for a portfolio including NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Golf Channel, NBC Sports Digital, Golf Now and SportsEngine. He will also work on the company’s regional sports network strategy and continue to oversee sports on Peacock.

Also Read: How NBC’s Rick Cordella Is Feathering Peacock’s Sports Nest

“Rick has been at the epicenter of NBC Sports for years with a proven track record of growth and innovation across platforms, particularly our flagship NBC network as well as Peacock, where he helped architect our leadership role in sports and streaming,” Lazarus said. “Rick will oversee the evolution of our business as we continue to offer the best experiences and content to our viewers, as well as be the best partner to leagues and rights holders.”

Cordella has been with NBCU since 2006. He was part of the team that started Peacock and served as the streaming service’s chief commercial officer and chief revenue officer.

He joined NBCU when it acquired AllStar Stats, the parent company of Rotoworld.com.