Richter To Star in NBC Pilot
According to AP reports, actor and former Late Night With Conan O'Brien sidekick Andy Richter will star in an NBC pilot co-written and executive-produced by O'Brien.
In the comic detective show Andy Barker P.I., Richter will play an accountant-turned-sleuth.
The project is being developed by NBC Universal and O'Brien's Conaco Productions.
Richter was O'Brien's Late Night sidekick from 1993-2000. He previously starred in two quickly canceled Fox sitcoms: Andy Richter Controls the Universe and Quintuplets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.