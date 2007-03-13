The Riches Premiere on FX Scores Solid Ratings

FX's The Riches debuted as the network's second highest rated series premiere ever with 2.5 million viewers 18-49 at 10 p.m. and 3.8 million total viewers.



The quirky drama's premiere drew more viewers than those of FX's Rescue Me, Dirt and Over There, finishing second only to The Shield's premierein the 18-49 demo. It also way outperformed FX's primetime average - 678,000 viewers 18-49 in February.



The show, about a family of drifters who assumes the identity of a wealthy suburban clan, debuted at 10 p.m. after the network's premiere of The Day After Tomorrow and built significantly on its lead-in (the movie drew 1.7 million adults 18-49 and 3.1 million total viewers).



This was FX's first Monday night premiere of an original series and the show more than doubled the network's best-ever 10 p.m. Monday delivery.



FX encored The Riches at 11 p.m. to 800,000 new adults 18-49 and 1.4 million total viewers. The gender split for the show's premiere was 48% female, 52% male, on par with that of Rescue Me.