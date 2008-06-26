Trending

Richards Advances in WWE Ring

World Wrestling Entertainment named Lisa Richards vice president of affiliate marketing.

In her new post, Richards, who joined WWE in 2004 as affiliate sales director for the Western region, will be in charge of marketing pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and subscription-video-on-demand service WWE 24/7.

Before joining WWE, Richards had been manager of sales and marketing at Starz Encore Group.