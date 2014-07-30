Richard Schilg Acquires WDEM Columbus

Richard Schilg’s Minority Brands has agreed to acquire WDEM Columbus for $75,000. The seller is Triplett & Associates, which is owned by Marc Triplett.

WDEM is the Telemundo station in DMA No. 32. It is a Class A digital station.

Schilg is the chairman/president/CEO of the business services company Freedommark, and president of Guardian Enterprise Group. Guardian Enterprise Group had planned to launch the entertainment digi-net called .2 in 2008 and then 2009, but it never did launch.