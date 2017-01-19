Richard Graziano Picked to Head Nexstar's Hartford Duopoly

The latest in a series of executive hires, Richard Graziano, the former president and general manager of WPIX New York, has been named VP and general manager of Nexstar’s duopoly serving Hartford-New Haven, Conn.

Graziano will oversee the market’s ABC affiliate WTNH, which Nexstar acquired in its Media General deal, and the MyNetwork affiliate WCTX, which Nexstar owned before the merger. He also will be responsible for the company’s community digital platforms.

Graziano worked in Hartford before his 17-year career with Tribune. As CEO of CT1 Media, he oversaw Fox affiliate WTIC, CW affiliate WCCT and served as publisher of The Hartford Courant.